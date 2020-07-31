Highest single-day hike takes India's tally past 16 lakh, 5, 45,318 active cases

The number of deadly coronavirus infection cases in India has crossed 16 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases & 779 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases stand at 16, 38,871 including 5, 45,318 active cases while 10, 57,806 have been cured/discharged. 35,747 people lost their lives to the virus in the country so far, Union Health Ministry said.

The country is gearing for the third phase of Unlock from August 1 as the Centre has allowed a few relaxations to the existing lockdown norms in an effort to boost economic activity.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 64.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases around the world stood at 17,237,642, while the fatalities rose to 671,909, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The World Health Organization (WHO, on Thursday issued a statement warning young people and urging them to stay home and stay safe.

“We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: young people are not invincible,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing in Geneva.

The fears of possibility of second wave have even forced some countries to reimpose travel bans and prepare for another complete lockdown if need be.

