/Heavy rains lash Rudraprayag, 1600 Kedarnath pilgrims evacuated

Heavy rains lashed Uttararkhand'sRudraprayag district on Saturday, forcingbig boulders to slide down the hillside and block the trek route to Kedarnath near Gaurikund. Over1,600 Chardham pilgrims were evacuated to safety on Saturday due to the weather conditions.

Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman told PTI that water and debris entered several houses in the district due to incessantovernight rains. He said there was no loss of human life. However, the authorities launched an operation at 6 am.

He said Chameli and Rumsi villages in the district were affected. "It rained incessantly in the district between 1 and 4 am, flooding the streams whose waters entered about ten buildings in Chameli and Rumsi villages, Chamrara Tok, and Vijaynagar area under Rudraprayag. Several roads were breached," he told the agency.

Boulders and debris blocked a30-metre stretch of the Kedarnath route in Gaurikund, blocking the way. Several teams of the district administration, NDRF, and SDRF were pressed into the relief operation.

1600 passengers were evacuated through an alternate route away from Kedarnath. The authorities were in the process of evacuating 700 others.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief operations, ensuring the safety of the pilgrims.