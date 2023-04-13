Heatwave in India: Delhi, Bengal, Odisha, other states issue guidelines amid severe weather

As heat wave conditions are rising in several Indian cities, state and central governments have issued guidelines for coping with the adverse weather. The circular issued states that all schools should ensure there is no student assembly during the afternoon shift. These guidelines come as summer vacations in Bengal government schools are preponed by three weeks. This means that the summer holidays for kids studying in govt-aided schools will begin from May 2 instead of May 24, a senior official on Wednesday said. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions will persist over West Bengal during the weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the guidelines issued by the Indian government.

In the statement, the government said, "As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness."

In 2022, India reported one of the hottest summers with 203 heatwave days, the highest in history. The highest number of heatwave days was reported in Uttrakhand (28), Rajasthan (26), Haryana (24), Punjab (24), Delhi (17) and Uttar Pradesh (15).

What is a Heatwave?

A heatwave is a period of excessive heat or hot weather, which might be accompanied by humidity.

The IMD classifies a day as a heatwave day when the highest temperature reaches a minimum of 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees highest than the average temperature.

Below are the guidelines issued by the Delhi government:

The first guideline stated, "All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognised under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes."

No student assembly during the afternoon shift.

All schools must sensitise students to cover their heads during the daytime.

Schools must inform nearby hospitals or health facility care if any student suffers from heat-related illness.

On Wednesday, IMD predicted heatwave conditions in several states, saying that the temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.