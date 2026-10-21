/Haze returns to Delhi after Dussehra: GRAP Stage I imposed across NCR – Here’s what to expect

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘Poor’ category on Wednesday (October 21), prompting authorities to enforce the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region. The move comes as haze returns to the capital ahead of the winter pollution season, when falling temperatures and unfavourable weather conditions can make it harder for pollutants to disperse.

AQI climbs sharply in a day

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, compared with 179 a day earlier, when air quality was classified as ‘Moderate’.

The deterioration follows Dussehra celebrations, with stubble burning in neighbouring states emerging as another concern as the winter season approaches. Weather conditions that trap pollutants close to the ground could further aggravate the situation.

Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that air quality is likely to remain in the ‘Poor’ category over the coming days.

What restrictions come under GRAP Stage I?

Stage I of GRAP applies when the AQI falls between 201 and 300. The measures are intended to prevent pollution from worsening and require government agencies across Delhi-NCR to step up enforcement.

Among the restrictions is a ban on coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries. The use of diesel generator sets is also subject to restrictions under the plan.

The CAQM’s GRAP sub-committee has directed agencies to implement the measures immediately and maintain strict vigilance. Residents have also been asked to follow the citizen charter outlining steps to reduce pollution.

The directions extend across Delhi and the NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Authorities will continue monitoring pollution levels and weather forecasts before deciding whether tougher measures are necessary.

Delhi prepares wider winter action plan

The GRAP restrictions precede the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan, scheduled to take effect on November 1. The plan targets vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial pollution and other contributors to seasonal smog.

Proposed measures include a “No PUC, No Fuel” policy, denying fuel to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control certificates. Non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will also face entry restrictions, subject to exemptions.