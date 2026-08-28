The Government of India has invited suggestions from students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders as it works on reforms to strengthen the country's public examination system.

The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF), headed by Nandan Nilekani, has sought inputs from students, parents, teachers, academic institutions, technology professionals and other stakeholders on ways to make examinations more secure, transparent, accessible and student-friendly.

"The High-Powered Task Force on Reforms in Public Examinations wants to hear from students, parents, teachers, every citizen," a government statement said.

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Constituted by the Government of India, the task force has been tasked with examining and recommending comprehensive reforms related to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The government has identified several broad areas where stakeholders can submit their suggestions. These include the conduct and security of public examinations, with a focus on strengthening examination processes and protecting their integrity.

Stakeholders can also share their views on examination design and assessment methodology, along with governance, accountability and institutional arrangements governing public examinations.

Another key area is the prevention, detection and redressal of examination malpractices. The task force is seeking suggestions on ways to strengthen safeguards against irregularities and improve mechanisms for addressing them.

The HPTF is also examining the role of technology in public examinations, including the use of secure Computer-Based Testing (CBT).

Suggestions are also being sought on the creation and augmentation of examination infrastructure. The task force is looking at ways to strengthen the physical and technological infrastructure needed to conduct examinations at scale.

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Where can you submit suggestions?

Stakeholders can submit their suggestions until September 13, 2026. Submissions can be made in English, Hindi and regional languages through the dedicated public consultation portal.

Suggestions can also be submitted by calling 1800-180-4747. Stakeholders can send "hptf" to +91 78270 42830 on WhatsApp or email their inputs to ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in. The government has also provided a direct WhatsApp link for submissions through the consultation portal.

The government said the inputs received through the public consultation will assist the High-Powered Task Force in formulating its recommendations to the Centre.

The HPTF has called for active, constructive and wide-ranging participation from all stakeholders as it works on recommendations to reform the public examination system.