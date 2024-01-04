LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Police in Indian state of Haryana arrest three over murder of former model

Gurugram, HaryanaEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
main img

Dhannu Raja is a 23-year-old local student leader of Gopalganj, Bihar. Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Gurugram Police arrested the trio when it was trying to dispose of her body in a car. Pahuja was killed in a hotel in Gurugram the owner of which is among the three who have been arrested

At least three people were arrested from the Indian city of Gurugram, Haryana on Tuesday night (January 2) over murder of Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old former model from Punjab state. Pahuja was one of the accused in alleged fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli which took place in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016. Pahuja was out on bail after about seven years in Mumbai Police custody.

Gurugram Police arrested the trio when it was trying to dispose of her body in a car. Pahuja was killed in a hotel in Gurugram the owner of which is among the three who have been arrested.

"The family of the girl named Divya (27) has alleged that Divya went with a person named Abhijeet who is the owner of a hotel...When police scanned the CCTV footage of the hotel, the crime was revealed," Mukesh Kumar, Supridentent of Police (SP) said on Wednesday.

trending now

Pahuja was allegedly killed in hotel by Abhijit Singh as she was reportedly trying to blackmail him over his 'obscene photos'.

"Three accused including the main accused were arrested on January 3. The accused have been identified as Abhijeet Singh (56), Hemraj (28) and Omprakash (23)," Gurugram Police said.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Pahuja last year. In 2016, she was arrested by the Mumbai Police for the alleged fake encounter.

Mumbai Police had said that Pahuja was part of a conspiracy by Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar to eliminate rival gangster Sandeep Gadoli. Several Haryana police officials were involved in the plan as well. Pahuja took part as a 'honey trap' for Gadoli and when he arrived at a Mumbai hotel, he was killed by police officials who were also arrested by Mumbai Police. Pahuja and her mother were arrested as well.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Pahuja because of her long incerceration during the lengthy trial process against her.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. To check out his Xs, search @ManasJoshi on X (formerly Twitter) or follow this link (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi).

RELATED

Indians in Canada receiving extortion calls to Qatar case, here are key takeaways from MEA briefing

India: Congress party launches 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 2024'

Explained: Why is India paying Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch GSAT-20