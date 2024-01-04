Police in Indian state of Haryana arrest three over murder of former model

At least three people were arrested from the Indian city of Gurugram, Haryana on Tuesday night (January 2) over murder of Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old former model from Punjab state. Pahuja was one of the accused in alleged fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli which took place in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016. Pahuja was out on bail after about seven years in Mumbai Police custody.

Gurugram Police arrested the trio when it was trying to dispose of her body in a car. Pahuja was killed in a hotel in Gurugram the owner of which is among the three who have been arrested.

"The family of the girl named Divya (27) has alleged that Divya went with a person named Abhijeet who is the owner of a hotel...When police scanned the CCTV footage of the hotel, the crime was revealed," Mukesh Kumar, Supridentent of Police (SP) said on Wednesday.

Pahuja was allegedly killed in hotel by Abhijit Singh as she was reportedly trying to blackmail him over his 'obscene photos'.

"Three accused including the main accused were arrested on January 3. The accused have been identified as Abhijeet Singh (56), Hemraj (28) and Omprakash (23)," Gurugram Police said.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Pahuja last year. In 2016, she was arrested by the Mumbai Police for the alleged fake encounter.

Mumbai Police had said that Pahuja was part of a conspiracy by Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar to eliminate rival gangster Sandeep Gadoli. Several Haryana police officials were involved in the plan as well. Pahuja took part as a 'honey trap' for Gadoli and when he arrived at a Mumbai hotel, he was killed by police officials who were also arrested by Mumbai Police. Pahuja and her mother were arrested as well.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Pahuja because of her long incerceration during the lengthy trial process against her.