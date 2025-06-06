/Happy Eid ul Adha 2025: 10+ Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your loved ones

Eid al-Adha, also known as Barka Eid, is one of the most important festivals for Muslims after Eid al-Fitr. According to the Islamic lunar calendar, the festival is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah.



The festival is a joyous occasion, which is celebrated by Muslims across the world, who offer prayers and sacrifice animals like goats or sheep. Eid al-Adha coincides with the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage.



The Eid will be celebrated on June 6 in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Malaysia, the festival will be celebrated on June 7.



The festival is around the corner, and here we have curated the best quotes, wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

Eid al-Adha 2025 quotes

''On this Bakrid, may your faith grow stronger and your home be filled with joy and laughter.''



''Wishing you and your loved ones a day full of divine mercy and joyous moments.''



''This Eid-ul-Adha, may the lessons of sacrifice and faith fill your heart with peace.''



Eid al-Adha is a reminder that faith and sacrifice lead to blessings; may your devotion be rewarded.

“Eid-ul-Adha teaches us the virtue of sacrifice and the beauty of faith.”



''May the blessings of Allah bring you endless happiness. Wishing you a joyous Bakrid.''



''May the spirit of Eid al-Adha fill your heart with gratitude, compassion, and the strength to make sacrifices for the greater good."



"Eid al-Adha is a reminder that true faith is shown through selflessness and devotion to Allah’s will."



‘’Eid al-Adha teaches us that true happiness lies in giving, sharing, and trusting in Allah’s plan."



"As we celebrate Eid al-Adha, let us remember to share our blessings with those in need and strengthen our bonds of brotherhood.''



"Let the sacrifice of Eid inspire us to give up our desires for the sake of love, unity, and humanity."



"On Eid al-Adha, we celebrate the strength of Prophet Ibrahim’s faith and the mercy of Allah in providing for us all."