A firing incident triggered panic at a wedding function in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu late on Wednesday evening, where former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary were among the attendees. According to initial reports, a gunshot was heard during the event being held near Royal Park, prompting immediate concern among guests. Security personnel present at the venue swiftly intervened and overpowered the accused, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, who was subsequently taken into custody.

Officials confirmed that Farooq Abdullah was unharmed in the incident. However, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary sustained minor splinter injuries and received immediate medical attention. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the firing and how the accused managed to enter the venue with a weapon despite the presence of high-profile political leaders.

Reacting to the incident, Surinder Choudhary described it as a “security lapse,” questioning how an armed individual was allowed to access the wedding venue. Meanwhile, Nasir Sogami, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, said preliminary information indicates that the detained individual may have attempted to target Farooq Abdullah. Police officials, however, have ruled out any terror angle.

“There has been a firing incident using a licensed weapon at a marriage party where former J&K Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah was also present. It falls under the jurisdiction of the Police Station Gangyal. The accused has been arrested, and a detailed investigation is underway. There is no terror angle. The Hon’ble MP is unhurt, thank God,” said Ajay Sharma, SP South Jammu City.