Gujarat elections 2022: Polls to be held in two phases in December

The Election Commission of India has announced the polling dates for the Gujarat elections. The polls to 182 seats will be held in two phases, on December 1 and 5. Counting of votes will take place on December 8. The date of issue of notification for first phase is November 5 and for second phase, November 10.

The EC said that over 4.9 crore total electors are eligible to vote for the 182 seats in the Gujarat assembly. Over 51,000 polling stations will be set up across the state for the elections, including more than 34,000 in rural areas, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

We are focussing on urban apathy to improve voter turnout, the EC said. The election body has identified polling booths with least voter percentage in each seat and special efforts are being made to improve turnout there, it added.

It informed that this time 1,274 polling stations will be fully managed by women and 182 by those with disabilities. Besides, 33 stations will be run by the youngest available polling staff for the first time to motivate youngsters to vote.

For enhanced Voting Experience, 1274 PS will be completely managed by women polling & security staff. 182 PS ऐसे होंगे जिनमे आपका स्वागत दिव्यांगजन करेंगे| For the first time, to motivate young voters, 33 PS will be set up managed by youngest available polling staff.



The EC said that the ECI Suvidha Portal will provide online nomination & affidavit facility to candidates and political parties.

While Congress is gearing up to give the BJP a tough fight in the elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in the race this year.

Prior to this, the EC expressed its condolences over the Morbi bridge tragedy in which 135 people lost their lives.

(With inputs from agencies)