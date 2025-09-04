/GST simplified: 18% rate applies to these products under new reforms — Check the surprises for you

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5% and 18 %, giving relief from previous complex tax structures, scrapping the 12% and 28% brackets and leaving just three brackets, including, 5%, 18% and 40%. The decision was taken following a long day of the GST Council meeting held in Delhi, which is set to be implemented from September 22.

In response to the new regime, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that every decision was taken unanimously, with no disagreement from any state. "We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced.

“These reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man. Every tax on the common man's daily use items has gone through a rigorous review, and in most cases, the rates have come down drastically,” she added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

GST new rates 2025: Items included under 18%