Govt slams Pakistan for linking Karachi terror attack to India, calls remarks ‘absurd’

Government of India on Monday criticized Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for peddling conspiracy theories that India was behind the terror attack on the Pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi.

In a scathing response to Qureshi's absurd remarks, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world including in Karachi.

"India rejects the absurd comments of Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the terrorist attack in Karachi. Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems," Srivastava said.

He was responding to media queries on false allegations made by Qureshi.

He also referred to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calling the slain al-Qaeda chief and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden a "martyr" and said Qureshi may wish to reflect on his own government`s position.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi may wish to reflect on this, as also his own Government`s position, including his Prime Minister`s description of the global terrorist as a `martyr`," the spokesperson said.

Hours after gunmen attacked the Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi, Qureshi alleged that the clues of the strike are leading towards sleeper cells activated by India.

