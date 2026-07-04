/Govt reviews impact of El Niño triggered rainfall deficit as India records one of its driest Junes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (July 04) directed concerned ministries and officials to remain vigilant and work closely with state governments to support farmers, particularly for kharif crop sowing, as several parts of the country continue to receive below-normal rainfall due to the impact of El Niño.

El Niño is a climate phenomenon marked by the warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It often weakens the Indian summer monsoon, leading to below-normal rainfall across parts of the country.

The Centre reviewed the prevailing rainfall situation and its likely impact on agriculture, water availability and drought conditions in affected regions.

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"The government is continuously monitoring the situation regarding below-normal rainfall and potential drought conditions in certain parts of the country due to El Niño," an official release said.

Centre reviews water availability and food security

During the meeting, Shah directed the Ministry of Agriculture and other concerned ministries to stay on alert and coordinate with state governments to ensure farmers receive timely advisories on suitable crop choices based on changing rainfall patterns.

He also instructed the Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Jal Shakti to closely monitor water availability across the country.

"The Union Home Minister directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to monitor all water bodies, large and small, and groundwater across the country," the release said.

Shah also stressed the need to encourage crops that require less water in view of changing weather conditions.

"He also emphasised the need to focus on alternative crops that require less water, such as fodder, millets and pulses," the release added.

The government also assured that food security remains unaffected despite the weather concerns.

"Adequate quantities of essential food grains, including rice and wheat, are available in the country, and the prices of essential commodities remain stable," officials informed the meeting.

The review comes after India recorded one of its driest Junes on record. The country received just 99.5 mm of rainfall during the month, around 40 per cent below normal, making it the fifth-lowest June rainfall since records began in 1901. Central India was the worst affected region, recording a rainfall deficit of more than 50 per cent.