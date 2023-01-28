India renames Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’

On Saturday, the Indian government announced that Mughal Gardens located at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital has been renamed "Amrit Udyan".

Keeping in view the theme of this year's celebrations of India's Independence 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which marks the completion of 75 years, Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens has been given a common name “Amrit Udyan”, announced the government.

Deputy press secretary to India's President Droupadi Murmu, Navika Gupta said, "On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan."

However, the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan lists both the names of the garden. Spread across 15 yards, the Mughal Garden has been inspired by the gardens created around the Taj Mahal, the Jammu and Kashmir's Mughal Gardens as well as gardens painted in miniature paintings of Persia and India, read the website.

“The Amrit Udyan had up till now been opened for the public only during the annual festival, Udyan Utsav, held in the months of February-March but Mughal Gardens, which forms the third Circuit of Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, will now be open for the public from August till March,” stated the Rashtrapati Bhavan website.

On Sunday (January 29), President Murmu will inaugurate the Amrit Udayan after which it will be opened to the public for a period of two months from January 31 to March 26.

Generally, the authorities open the garden for public viewing for one month, from February to March, when the garden's flowers are in full bloom.

Navika Gupta said that along with the two-month window for public viewing, the government also plans to keep the garden open for the visit of special groups like differently-abled people and farmers.

