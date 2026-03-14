/Government revokes detention of Sonam Wangchuk under National Security Act

The Government has revoked the detention of noted Ladakhi engineer and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been held under the provisions of the National Security Act following unrest in the Union Territory of Ladakh last year.

Wangchuk was detained on 26 September 2025 after authorities invoked the preventive detention law in the aftermath of a serious law-and-order situation that emerged in the town of Leh on 24 September 2025. The detention order had been issued by the District Magistrate of Leh with the stated objective of maintaining public order.

According to an official statement, Wangchuk has already completed nearly half of the maximum detention period permitted under the National Security Act, prompting the government to review the matter. After due consideration, authorities decided to revoke the detention with immediate effect by exercising powers available under the Act.

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The government said it has been actively engaging with stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh to address the aspirations and concerns of the region’s people. However, officials noted that the continuing atmosphere of bandhs and protests had disrupted normal life in the region.

Authorities said the situation had adversely affected multiple sections of society, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists, while also impacting the local economy of the high-altitude Himalayan region.

In its statement, the government reiterated its commitment to restoring peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh, adding that a conducive environment is necessary to enable meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders.

Officials also expressed hope that issues concerning the region would be addressed through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through mechanisms such as the High-Powered Committee established to discuss Ladakh’s demands and concerns.