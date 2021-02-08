Give agricultural reforms a chance; MSP will remain, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi while replying in Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks on the President's address asserted that the country had emerged as the "pharmacy of the world during the pandemic".

"We are proud that the vaccination movement is taking place in our country. We have provided medicines to 150 countries," PM Modi told India's upper house of Parliament.

The world had apprehensions about how India would handle pandemic, lakhs would die they had apprehended, the PM said, adding,"India is truly a land of opportunities, the country cannot let go opportunities that have come during challenging times."

Today the world appreciates India's efforts in saving humanity and the credit goes to India and we should be proud of it, the PM said. The prime minister said India had emerged as the "pharmacy of world during the pandemic".

"India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio, smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days, we are now here, when our nation is making vaccines for the world. This increases our self-confidence," the Indian prime minister said.

"Criticism is fine but don't indulge in acts that can break the confidence of the country; corona warriors should be respected."

PM Modi stated that President Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament was of hope and a "way forward during in these challenging times".

"Our democracy is not a western institution, it is made of human institutions. India is the 'mother of democracy' and this is our ethos," he said.

"India's history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it's essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism," PM Modi said.

"India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' which was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," he said.

"Manmohanji is here, I'd read out his quote: Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. "There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get highest rate of return," PM Modi said.

"Sharad Pawar and those from Congress, all governments have stood for agricultural reforms. Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done," he said.

"MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega," the PM reiterated that the minimum support price(MSP) will remain and so will PDS.

PM Modi said that Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been paid into the account of farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The Indian prime minister said Rs 90,000 crore of claims was cleared under crop insurance which is a bigger amount than the loan waiver.

"Despite record production, there are problems in the agriculture sector, solutions have to be found together," the PM said.

The PM said give agricultural reforms a chance, it is open to changes.