/Ghaziabad triple suicide: Father has 3 wives, was linked to another suicide case from 2015

A new twist has emerged in the tragic Ghaziabad incident in which three sisters (aged 12, 14 and 16), died by jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building on February 4. Chetan Kumar, father of the three minors, has been linked to another suicide case from 2015, involving his live-in partner. According to the police, Kumar was in a live-in relationship back then, despite having two wives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil, while speaking to news agency PTI said, the live-in partner of kumar had died after falling from the roof of a flat in the Rajendra Nagar Colony in the Sahibabad area in 2015. The incident was seen as a suicide and the case was dismissed.

However, police is now considering the case as part of the ongoing investigation into the deaths of the three minors.

Kumar has 3 wives?

In the investigations it has come to light that Kumar has three wives, Sujata, Heena, and Tina, who are siblings. Sujata is reportedly the mother of Nishika one of the girls who died by jumping from the apartment floor, while Heena is the mother of Prachi and Pakhi. Kumar has another daughter Devu, 4, with his third wife, Tina and everyone lived together.

Another finding is that Kumar was a stockbroker and was in debt of Rs 2 crore. Struggling to meet ends, Kumar also sold the mobile phones of his daughters to pay power bills.

What did the suicide note left by the girls reveal?

The three sisters (aged 12, 14 and 16), who died by jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building on February 4 were deeply lonely, felt isolated and distressed.

Lines such as “I am very, very alone”, “My life is very very alone” and “Make me a heart of broken” were found written on the walls of the room they lived in. It clearly reflects how isolated the girls were feeling.

They were obsessed with Korean culture as the suicide note revealed their love for it and how much it mattered to them. They added that it was a huge part of their lives and they felt a strong emotional connection to the actors and music they followed.

The girls also played a Korean task-based game and were addicted to it.

The girls left an eight-page-long suicide note in a diary, saying they were sorry and also drew a crying caricature.

The note read: “A true life story. Is diary mein jo kuch bhi likha hain, woh sab padh lo, kyunki ye sab sach hain. [Whatever you are seeing in this diary, read everything, because everything is true] Read now! I am really sorry, sorry papa.”