Ganga Vilas Cruise Ticket: Check longest river cruise route, ticket price, step-by-step guide to book online

Ganga Vilas Cruise: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's longest river cruise on Friday, 13 February in Varanasi. The MV Ganga Vilas was launched in PM's Varanasi constituency with will cover a distance of over 3,200 kilometres. The Ganga Vilas cruise will cover across 27 river systems in five states of India and Bangladesh. The cruise was officially flagged off on 13 January and is expected to arrive in Dibrugarh, Assam on 1 March 2023. The luxury three-deck cruise can accommodate 36 passengers in 18 suites. It will travel from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam via the Sunderbans and Bangladesh on the world's longest waterway. Travellers on Antara Luxury River Cruises' 51-day voyage will have the opportunity to explore and learn about some of South Asia's oldest regions.

Ganga Vilas Cruise Route and Duration

This cruise will pass through 27 river systems, including the three major rivers Ganga, Meghna, and Brahmaputra, of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Assam. The cruise will pass through the river systems of Bhagirathi, Hooghly, Bidyavati, Malata, and Sundarbans as it travels through West Bengal. It will flow through Bangladesh's Meghna, Padma, and Jamuna rivers before joining the Brahmaputra in Assam.

During the 51-day cruise, visitors will see 50 tourist attractions, including World Heritage sites, National Parks, Ghats, and major cities such as Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

According to a PIB release, the itinerary of the Ganga Vilas cruise has been designed in such a way that it will showcase India's rich culture and heritage with stopovers at various historical, cultural and religious sites. The first stopover of the cruise will be at the famous Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, then it will stop at Sarnath which is a place of great reverence for Buddhism. It will also cover Mayong, known for its Tantric craft, and Majuli, the largest river island, and hub of Vaishnavite culture in Assam.

The travellers will also visit the Bihar School of Yoga and Vikramshila University, allowing them to soak in the rich Indian heritage in spirituality and knowledge. The cruise will also traverse through the biodiversity-rich World Heritage Sites of Sunderbans in the Bay of Bengal delta, famous for Royal Bengal Tigers, as well as Kaziranga National Park, famous for one horn rhino.

Ganga Vilas Cruise ticket price and a step-by-step guide

Tickets for the Ganga Vilas cruise can be purchased on the Antara Luxury River Cruises website. According to reports, the inaugural cruise is fully booked. In addition, an all-inclusive package with excursions, sightseeing, and entertainment will cost approximately Rs 24,700 (approximately $ 300) per person per night.

1. To book the tickets online first click on the Antara Luxury River Cruises

2. Select the type of cruise you want to take form the 'Our Fleet' in the Luxury category on the website