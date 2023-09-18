Ganesha Chathurthi 2023: Check date, significance, auspicious time and wishes to send to your loved ones

Ganesha Chathurthi 2023: The auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesha Chathurthi, marking the birth of Lord Ganesh is here. The festival is celebrated nationwide with great enthusiasm and joy. Also known as Vinayaka Chathurthi or Ganesh Utsav, it falls on the Chathurthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. The festival is observed for 10 days by the Hindu devotees and the last day of the celebration is marked with "Ganesha Visarjan."

The festival happens grandly in states like Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka. It is also observed in Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and even in the United States.

This year, the Chaturthi Tithi begins on 18 September 2023 at 12:39 pm and ends on 19 September 2023 at 01:43 pm. Though the auspicious time begins on Sept 18, the festival will be celebrated on Sept 19.

The Madhyahna Ganesha Pooja muhurat is from 10:27 am to 12:54 pm.

Ganesha Chaturthi Significance:

As mentioned above, the day commemorates the birth of the Hindu god Ganesha. Devotees on this day bring clay idols of the god to their homes and publicly on extravagant pandals (temporary stages).

The observance of this day includes chanting Vedic hymns, and Hindu texts, offering prasada from the daily prayers such as modaka.

Although the day when Ganesha Chaturthi was first observed is unknown, it has been publicly celebrated in Pune since the time of King Shivaji.

On the same day, the Chaurchan festival is also celebrated in the Mithila region of Bihar, related to Ganesha and the moon-god Chandra.

Ganesha Chaturthi 2023 Auspicious Time in Cities:

Date: 19 Spetember 2023

New Delhi: 11:01 am to 01:28 pm

Chennai: 10:50 am to 01:16 pm

Jaipur: 11:07 am to 01:34 pm

Hyderabad: 10:57 am to 01:23 pm

Gurgaon: 11:02 am to 01:29 pm

Chandigarh: 11:03 am to 1:30 pm

Kolkata: 10:17 am to 12:44 pm

Mumbai: 11:19 to 01:43 pm

Bengaluru: 11:01 am to 01:26 pm

Noida: 11:01 am to 01:43 pm

Ahmedabad: 11:20 am to 01:28 pm

Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes to Send to Your Loved Ones:

"Let us all get ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into our lives with great celebrations and festivities to make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most beautiful one."

"May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with wisdom, prosperity and happiness. Happy Ganesha Chaturthi!"

"Wishing you and your family a blessed and joyful Ganesh Chaturthi."

"May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you and your family eternal happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! May the arrival of Lord Ganesha bring good luck and prosperity for you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

"As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes and hearts, may he fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

