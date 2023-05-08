Game, set and match! All eyes on May 10 as campaign for Karnataka election concludes

The high-voltage political campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled to take place on May 10 came to an end on Monday, as three political parties—the BJP, Congress, and JD(S)—made a last-ditch attempt to woo the voters.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign strategy largely focused on the developmental works carried out by their government in the past five years, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, the Congress, on the other hand, focused on local issues. The other opposition party, the Janata Dal (Secular), also touched upon local issues during their campaign.

Voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will begin and end on May 10, and the counting of votes will be conducted on May 13. A party needs to secure a majority of 113 seats to form a government.

The BJP deployed big stalwarts for the Karnataka election campaign with PM Modi leading the charge. Since the start of the campaign, he addressed a total of 18 public rallies and held three roadshows in the state since April 28.

Congress, too, saw several political bigwigs, including Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, hitting the roads for the campaign.

The BJP has been banking on PM Modi’s popularity to tide over the anti-incumbency wave, as the current government led by Basavaraj Bommai faces corruption charges. Karnataka Elections 2023: Star campaigners from BJP, Congress, JD(S) hold mega rallies The Congress is looking for a comeback in the state after it was thrown out of power in 2018 when it entered into a coalition with the JD(S) to form a government.

Poll experts predict a tight election in Karnataka, with some giving a slight advantage to the Congress. However, they believe that Modi’s rally in the state might turn out to be a game changer for the state BJP unit and may help in getting better results than expected.

Several BJP leaders said that Modi’s campaigning across the state boosted the party’s morale and confidence among the electorate, and hoped that it will convert into votes and help the party script history in the polls.

Congress, too, sounded confident in securing victory in the polls.

“We are very confident and hopeful. I am not a predictor of numbers, I can only see the response that we have got from the public. The people of Karnataka want an end to corruption: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bengaluru.