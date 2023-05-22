G7 summit concludes: PM Modi's unseen moments with world leaders in Japan

This year’s G20 summit in Japan was concluded on Sunday, with G7 nations attending the meeting along with other guest countries. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterparts from different nations in Hiroshima during the G7 summit. PM Modi is on a tri-nation visit, starting from G7 in Japan, to Papua New Guinea for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), and to Australia on a two-day bilateral visit.

After the G7 summit PM Modi said in a tweet, expressing his gratitude to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and the people of Japan for their warm welcome and hospitality during his stay.

PM Modi’s successful G7 summit captured several moments from his interaction with the world leaders to meeting with the massive Indian diaspora crowd in Hiroshima. PM Modi's interaction with world leaders Modi was seen interacting individually with world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He was also seen interacting with massive crowds of Indians in Hiroshima who had gathered at a hotel to meet him. Members of the Indian community had said they were “extremely excited” to have the Prime Minister among them.

Indian PM also met with the Quad group leaders where they delivered a discreet warning at Beijing’s behaviour in the South China Sea Saturday at a separate meeting in Hiroshima.

"We strongly oppose destabilizing or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," the statement said, using diplomatic language that appeared to refer to China's economic tactics to gain leverage over poorer countries and also its military expansion in the Pacific.

Watch | Curtains close on 49th G7 Summit in Hiroshima × PM Modi also interacted with the UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

PM Modi and Rishi Sunak discussed the India-UK free trade agreement, innovation, and science along with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. PM Modi and President Zelensky's first in-person meet since Russian offensive One of the highlights at the summit also saw the first-ever in-person meeting of PM Modi and President Zelensky since the Russia- Ukraine tension. Modi assured him that India “and I personally, would definitely do whatever is in our capacity to resolve this situation.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and PM Modi also met at the summit. PM Modi called their meeting “wonderful”.

The summit also saw a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi met renowned Japanese author and painter PM Modi also interacted with the renowned Japanese author, Dr Tomio Mizokami. Mizokami is also a Hindi and Punjabi linguist who was conferred with India's Padma Shri. PM Narendra Modi interacted with renowned Japanese author, Hindi & Punjabi linguist, Padma Shri Dr. Tomio Mizokami in Hiroshima, Japan. PM lauded Dr. Mizokami for his contribution in promoting Indian literature in Japan and bringing the two countries closer: MEA Spokesperson… pic.twitter.com/60DtVe8RbT — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023 × In attendance, was also the leading Japanese painter Hiroko Takayama. PM appreciated Takayama for imbibing the spirit of India in her paintings and contributing to the promotion of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

After the G7 Summit, PM Modi went to Papua New Guinea where he was greeted by the country's Prime Minister, James Marape. As a gesture of respect, PM Marape touched PM Modi’s feet while welcoming him to the Pacific Island nation.

In the third and final leg of the trip, PM Modi reached Australia today on a two-day visit from May 22 to May 24 where he will hold a bilateral meeting. He will also interact with Australian CEOs, business leaders and members of the Indian community in Sydney.



