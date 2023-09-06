G20 Summit in Delhi: Government imposes traffic restrictions in national capital from Sept 7 to 10

G20 Summit traffic restrictions: With preparations in full swing for the G20 Summit in New Delhi this week on Sept 9 and 10, the Delhi government have tightened security and has issued a gazette notification for those particular days. The summit will take place at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The gazette notification issued on Monday (Sept 04), all types of four vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses and local city buses such as Delhi Transport Corporate (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses will not operate on Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 10.

Delhi Govt issues Gazette notification of the Restrictions to be imposed during G20 meeting



The national capital will be considered as "Controlled Zone-I" from Sept 8 morning to Sept 10, 11:59 pm. The officials stated that residents, authorised vehicles like housekeeping, waste management and hospitals will be allowed to travel on a C-Hexagon, Indian Gate and other roads.

The notification reads, "Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 21:00 hours on 07.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023."

However, vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables and medical supplies carrying a valid "no-entry permission" will be allowed to enter the national capital.

Furthermore, the letter read, "No TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi district from 05:00 hours of 09.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023."

Although, taxis carrying bona fide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside the New Delhi district and intending to go to the New Delhi railway station will be allowed to ply on the road network inside the New Delhi district.

Vehicles of emergency services like the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police, disaster management, fire tenders and ambulances will be allowed to move throughout Delhi.

For medical emergencies, a dedicated and specialised Ambulance Control Room has been installed and will be operational from 12 am IST on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 till September 11. Individuals can dial 6828400604/112.

(With inputs from agencies)

