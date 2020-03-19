G20 must develop a vaccine against coronavirus fast: Suresh Prabhu, India's Sherpa at G20

Even as G20 leaders are all set to meet via video conference to tackle the coronavirus crisis, an Indian idea accepted by G20 Chair Saudi Arabia, India's Sherpa or the chief negotiator at the grouping Suresh Prabhu has said that the grouping should develop a vaccine for the epidemic as soon as possible.

Suresh Prabhu speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal also said,"PM Modi is very keen that we must address this global challenge together ".

Prabhu is currently in self-quarantine as a precaution after his return from Riyadh G20 Sherpa meet.

WION: What is India's expectation from the G20 summit via video conference on the coronavirus?

Suresh Prabhu: Our honourable Prime Minister has always taken a lead in dealing with global issues. G20, the grouping, representing 86 per cent of global GDP is a forum that can play a leadership role.

Coronavirus has become one of the most destabilising factors, economically, socially, politically all over the world. A situation like this must have prevailed during the World War-II, businesses are shutting down, people are apprehensive.

G20 should play a key role. He had instructed me when I went to Saudi Arabia for the second Sherpa meet to ensure that the group comes out with a statement on coronavirus.

One of the key points is we must develop a vaccine as early as possible. The WHO must develop an early warning system which is very important and then whatever investment is going on to fight coronavirus must also go to address the long term challenges. Money should be used in creating an infrastructure which will help us deal with a future crisis.

WION: What suggestions can be expected from India, from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Suresh Prabhu: We will see when he addresses the nation. PM Modi has been consistently and always has been playing a leadership role in dealing with global challenges.

PM Modi has always said that G20 must not always speak for the 20 countries, but for those who are not in the room. Many countries who are outside the room and not in the G20, we should all speak for them, we must think of them, we must act. It is also imperative that countries who are more vulnerable, have less financial resources even suffer more because of such viruses.

WION: What has been the response of other G20 countries on Indian proposals, on the summit as well as the vaccine?

Suresh Prabhu: All countries supported us and I must thank my Saudi counterpart, the Saudi minister, who supported India's stance to work together in a manner that the world community as a whole must address this challenge. PM Modi always believes in the unity of action is what is necessary.

WION: In the past also India has taken up the lead role, this time new proposals can be expected...

Sidhant Sibal: That we will come to know when the summit takes place. PM Modi is very keen that we must address this global challenge together and bring our resources together and make sure teamwork can result in fighting this menace.