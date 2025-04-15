Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi has outstanding flat maintenance dues of approximately Rs 63 lakh ($73,332) at Gokul Apartments in Mumbai's Malabar Hill, said a society member on Monday (Apr 14).

He said that Choksi owns three units on the 9th, 10th and 11th floors at the apartment and has not paid the maintenance for over seven years.

"He has seven years of maintenance due. He has three units- 9th, 10th and 11th floors. The 11th floor is a terrace, he has illegally occupied it. There is maintenance dues of around Rs 63 lakh without interest. In 2020, our condominium had renovation work done, the cost per unit came to Rs 30-35 lakh, so if you add the cost of three units, it will be around Rs 95 lakh," a society member told news agency ANI.

"Big trees have started growing in the flat, and the roots will definitely damage the structural integrity of the building. This is an additional burden that we have to bear without any fault of ours. We have faith in the legal system of India, ED officials, and we hope we will get the dues," he added.

The property was attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Belgium confirms arrest of Choksi

The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice on Monday confirmed that Choksi was arrested on Saturday (Apr 12) and is being held in detention currently.

"The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured," the Belgian federal public service of Justice told ANI.

They also stated that the Indian authorities introduced an extradition request for the fugitive businessman.

"Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi. As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage," they said.