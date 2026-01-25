/From poultry farm to drug lab: DRI uncovers Rs 55 crore MD Factory in Satara

Mumbai: In one of the biggest anti-narcotics operations in Maharashtra this year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dismantled a clandestine mephedrone (MD) drug manufacturing unit in Satara district, exposing a well-organised synthetic drug network operating under the cover of a poultry business.

The operation, codenamed “Operation Sahyadri Checkmate,” was carried out in a remote village in Karad taluka, where DRI officials raided a property that appeared to function as a poultry farm.

Upon inspection, the premises were found to house a fully equipped illegal drug laboratory, strategically located in a secluded area to avoid suspicion and law enforcement scrutiny.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the raid, officials seized around 21.9 kilograms of mephedrone in various forms, including liquid, semi-liquid and crystalline substances.

Along with the finished narcotics, the DRI also recovered over 70 kilograms of chemical precursors and raw materials, capable of being used to manufacture additional quantities of the banned drug. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated at Rs 55 crore in the illicit market.

The DRI has arrested five individuals in connection with the case. Those held include the chemist involved in producing the drug, the financer of the operation, the owner of the poultry farm used as a front, and others responsible for transportation and logistics.

Officials revealed that several of the accused have previous cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, indicating links to organised drug syndicates.

Investigators said the drug manufacturing unit was mobile and frequently shifted locations, a tactic used to evade detection. Intelligence inputs suggest that the mephedrone produced at the lab was being supplied to multiple urban centres across Maharashtra, with possible interstate links.

Officials termed the bust a major blow to the illegal synthetic drug trade in the region. The operation is expected to disrupt supply chains and choke the availability of mephedrone, a drug that has seen rising abuse, particularly among youth.