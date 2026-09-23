/From fake Instagram to Lohagad fall: How Police say Ketan Agarwal was allegedly lured to his death

The death of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal at Maharashtra’s Lohagad Fort has taken a significant turn, with Pune Rural Police filing a 5,053-page chargesheet detailing what investigators allege was a carefully planned murder. The police case reconstructs a sequence that allegedly began weeks before Ketan’s death on June 18.

Investigators allege that his fiancée Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange were involved in a conspiracy that eventually ended with Ketan falling to his death from Lohagad. The chargesheet also records an alleged earlier attempt, the creation of a fake social-media identity, and efforts to ensure the death could be perceived as an accident.

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How the alleged plan developed

According to the chargesheet, the initial plan was not necessarily to kill Ketan immediately. Investigators allege that the accused first discussed seriously injuring him and explored the possibility of having another person carry out an attack. Police say a person approached in connection with the alleged plan refused to participate and instead tried to persuade the accused to abandon it. Another individual who allegedly became aware of the plan is also being treated as a witness.

Investigators allege that the accused subsequently decided to carry out the plan themselves. The police investigation also claims that the accused searched for information about previous criminal cases and methods of concealing a crime.

The chargesheet refers to crime-related films, podcasts, and online research, including material connected with the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case.

Lohagad emerges as the alleged location

Investigators allege that several locations in and around Lonavala were examined before Lohagad was selected. According to the police theory, the location was considered suitable because a fatal fall there could potentially be portrayed as an accident.

The chargesheet also refers to an earlier death at the fort, which police allege was studied by the accused while planning Ketan’s killing.

The alleged attempts before June 18

Police have reconstructed several movements involving Ketan and Siya in the days preceding his death. Investigators allege that Ketan was taken to Lohagad on more than one occasion as part of the alleged plan. The most significant incident, according to the chargesheet, occurred on June 14.

Police allege that Siya attempted to push Ketan from the fort, but he managed to hold on to a bush and survived. Investigators further allege that she subsequently told Ketan that there was a snake, an explanation police believe was intended to conceal what had happened.

Fake Instagram identity

The investigation then allegedly shifted to a digital method of getting Ketan back to Lohagad. Police say a fake Instagram account using the name “Mahi” was created with another woman’s photograph. Ketan allegedly believed the account belonged to a friend of Siya.

According to investigators, messages from the account helped create a reason for Ketan to visit Lohagad with Siya on June 18. Police allege that the visit was presented as part of a surprise birthday plan for Siya. Investigators say the account was subsequently deleted, but digital forensic examination of seized devices allegedly helped recover deleted material.

June 18: Final visit

On June 18, Ketan travelled to Lohagad with Siya. Police allege that Chetan travelled separately and reached the fort before joining the couple. Investigators have relied on CCTV footage from the area, including footage near the ticket counter, which they say captured a man following Ketan and Siya. Police subsequently identified the man as Chetan.

The chargesheet also refers to the mobile-phone activity of the accused on the day of the incident as part of the digital evidence.

What police allege happened at the fort

The chargesheet alleges that Ketan was taken to a relatively isolated portion of the fort.

Police allege that Siya pushed Ketan from behind and that Chetan subsequently kicked him, resulting in his fall from the fort. Investigators have cited witness statements and CCTV footage alongside digital and forensic evidence in support of their reconstruction of the incident. Ketan died after the fall.

Digital evidence forms a major part of the case

The police have relied extensively on electronic evidence while reconstructing the alleged conspiracy.

The chargesheet includes material relating to:

Instagram and WhatsApp conversations

Deleted digital communications

Mobile-phone data

Call Detail Records

CCTV footage

Photographs

Cyber-forensic analysis

Other forensic material

Witness statements and documentary evidence

Police have also recorded statements from a large number of witnesses in connection with the case.

Three accused named

The chargesheet names Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange as accused.

Siya and Chetan were arrested in June, while Hange was arrested in September after investigators allegedly established his role in the conspiracy.

The police have also identified people who allegedly became aware of the plan but did not participate and instead tried to prevent it. They have been cited as witnesses rather than accused.

What happens next…