/Fresh snowfall disrupts life across Kashmir valley; flights cancelled, highways closed

The Kashmir Valley witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall early this morning, leading to widespread disruption across the region. Due to heavy snowfall, all flights arriving at and departing from Srinagar Airport have been cancelled for the day. Meanwhile, major highways, including the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway, the Srinagar–Leh road, and routes connecting Srinagar with other regions, have been closed to traffic in both South and North Kashmir.

Government agencies are working around the clock to clear snow and reopen national and district roads across the Valley. The Meteorological Department has predicted more snowfall across the Kashmir region later today. However, weather conditions are expected to improve from tonight onwards, with dry weather forecast for the next 48 hours.

Tourists visiting Kashmir are delighted to witness the second snowfall of the week, especially in the higher reaches. Popular tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg are teeming with visitors, all of which have transformed into a complete winter wonderland. A large number of tourists can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty and snowfall in these areas.

Security agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have issued helpline numbers across all districts of the Kashmir region to assist people in need. In North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police personnel have helped several individuals reach safer locations and have provided assistance in medical emergencies amid heavy snowfall.

The MeT Department has issued an avalanche warning for higher reaches and has advised residents living near vulnerable areas to avoid unnecessary travel. Tourists have also been urged to check weather updates and road conditions before heading towards higher altitude destinations.

Srinagar city witnessed its first widespread snowfall of the season today. While earlier snowfall was limited to a few areas, today’s snow covered most parts of the district, bringing cheer and excitement among locals and tourists alike.