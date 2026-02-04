/Fresh encounter in Kishtwar: Terrorist killed after two neutralised earlier in Udhampur

One terrorist has been killed so far in Operation Trashi 1, a major counter-terror operation launched by security forces in the dense forest area of Kishtwar district on January 18. The operation remains underway.

According to the Indian Army, security forces comprising the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) re-established contact with a group of terrorists at around 5:45 pm on Wednesday during ongoing search and cordon operations in the area.

In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, by the troops of CIF Delta #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 5.45 pm today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar. One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress, '' said the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, in a separate encounter in Udhampur district of the Jammu division, security forces successfully neutralised two terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit. Officials said the operation began on Tuesday and continued for nearly 24 hours before the terrorists were eliminated.

''Operation KIYA: Based on specific intelligence input provided by @jmukmrpolice, troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with #JKP and #CRPF, reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists. Contact with terrorists was established yesterday, and since then, terrorists have been prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism. Operation concluded successfully. Area remains under surveillance, '' said the Indian Army.

As of now, the operation is ongoing, with security forces working around the clock to neutralise the threat. According to official data, there are approximately 120–150 active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with over 90 per cent being foreign nationals, primarily from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In 2025, a few infiltration attempts were successful, allowing terrorists to enter the Union Territory. However, local recruitment remains at its lowest, with only one local individual joining terrorist ranks this year, an achievement that security agencies view as a major success, reflecting the lack of local support for such groups.