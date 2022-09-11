Fraudulent shell companies with Chinese links uncovered in India, mastermind arrested

India's Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has uncovered fraudulent shell companies with Chinese links.

Accused of conducting illegal transactions, the operation's mastermind has been arrested for appointing dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses.

Following a crackdown on Indian entities that were providing fake directors to some shell companies linked to China, the SFIO raided multiple places to unearth the scam.

According to the SFIO, a man called Dortse used the names of Indian citizens who had no education and worked in menial jobs for directors of several of the shell companies.

He was a board member of a wholly owned subsidiary of Jillian Hong Kong Ltd and allegedly perpetrated several frauds.

Dortse was arrested from Bihar's Gaya while he was trying to flee the country before getting caught red-handed.

The Union ministry of corporate affairs revealed that he had posed as a resident of Himachal Pradesh to conceal the racket he was running.

For their alleged involvement in providing dummy directors to shell companies linked to China, two directors of the company and a citizen of Beijing have been arrested by the local police.

(With inputs from agencies)

