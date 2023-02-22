France counts on Indo-Russia links to resolve Ukraine conflict

France hopes that India will use its links with Russia to find a peaceful solution amid the Ukraine conflict. New Delhi has had a close relationship with Moscow, something that is well known. "We ask the Indian government to use Russian links to help us for peace," French Diplomatic sources told WION, pointing to frequent contacts between the two sides on the issue.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters its second year, the focus is on finding a peaceful solution to the conflict. The United Nations General Assembly is set to vote on a western-backed resolution calling for the immediate withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukrainian territory, with a cessation of hostilities.

While the resolution has been discussed with all partners to address their concerns, French diplomatic sources have stressed the importance of India's role in finding a peaceful solution.

India has maintained close ties with both Russia and the West, making it a crucial player in the conflict. However, the Indian government's position on the UNGA resolution is still unclear, according to French diplomatic sources. "At this stage, we still don't know what the position of the (Indian) government will be. We have a very candid discussion with them," said the sources. They further explained,' the UNGA draft resolution has been discussed will all our partners in order to accommodate their concerns.'

The French side has welcomed PM Modi's remarks that this is not an era of war. PM Modi had told this to Russian President Putin during his bilateral on-the-sidelines Shanghai cooperation organisation summit in Samarkand last year. Since then, the remark has been quoted often by world leaders including French President Macron at the annual United Nations general assembly meeting in New York.