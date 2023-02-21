In pics | Who provided the most aid to Ukraine?

Written By: Sneha Swaminathan Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, nations all around the world stepped up their aid to Ukraine. Japan entered the top league of donors on Monday with a commitment of $5.5 billion in additional aid to the nation. The following countries have provided the most donations to Ukraine, according to a list released on Tuesday by the German-based Kiel Institute for the Global Economy. The ranking was based on bilateral military, financial, and humanitarian pledges made by January 15, 2023. Take a look!

The United States

The main contributor to Ukraine since the war began, the United States, has set aside 73.18 billion euros ($78.13 billion) in aid over the past year, according to Kiel's tracker. The US has pledged to provide 31 top-of-the-line Abrams combat tanks, in addition to radars, drones, multiple rocket launchers, and radars.

(Photograph: AFP )

The United Kingdom

With 8.31 billion euros ($8.87 billion) in commitments, the United Kingdom is in second position in the aid league, according to Kiel's figures. Prior to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion order on February 24, 2022, the UK takes pride in being the first European country to send offensive weaponry to Kyiv. Also, it was the first to offer the delivery of 14 Challenger 2s, which are strong tanks, in March 2023.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Germany

The Kiel report reveals that Germany, which has been at the forefront of the concurrent energy conflict between Russia and Europe, has given Ukraine support worth 6.15 billion euros ($6.55 billion dollars). The total amount of aid provided since February 2022, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's administration, is 12.5 billion euros ($13.32 billion dollars), including funds for settling one million Ukrainian refugees and looking into war crimes in Ukraine.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Canada

With 4.02 billion euros ($4.28 billion dollars) in help pledged, including 1.29 billion euros ($1.37 billion dollars) in military support, Canada, which is home to an estimated 1.4 million people of Ukrainian descent, is in fourth position on Kiel's tracker. In January 2023, Canada also agreed to send Ukraine four German-made Leopard heavy tanks to help the country repel Russian soldiers.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Poland

Poland, which is concerned about being a potential target of Russian invasion, has contributed 3.56 billion euros to its neighbouring Ukraine, including 2.43 billion ($2.93 billion dollars) in military aid, making it the fifth-largest contributor nation according to Kiel. Warsaw has also stated that it is willing to supply Ukraine fighter fighters if Western partners support such a move. Warsaw is now considering to re-export some of its Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

(Photograph: Twitter )

The Baltic States

The most benevolent nations are not the major Western powers. Instead, they are Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania according to Kiel research. In comparison to the US's 0.37 per cent and France's 0.07 per cent, the tracker indicates that Estonia's help to the world during the last year amounted to 1.07 per cent of GDP.

(Photograph: Twitter )