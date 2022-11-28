Four US military officers promoted in Himalayas during Indo-US drills

In a first ceremony of such kind four US Army officers were handed promotions near Nada Devi, the second-highest peak in the Himalayas. The officers were part of 11th Airborne division of the US Army. Twitter handle of US Army's Pacific division tweeted about this

"In full view of Nanda Devi, the second-tallest mountain in the tallest mountain range in the world, Capt. Cerruti, Lt. Russell, Lt. Brown and Lt. Hack became the first four @USArmy Officers to be promoted in the Himalayas during Yudh Abhyas Exercise," US Army tweeted.

In full view of Nanda Devi, the second-tallest mountain in the tallest mountain range in the world, Capt. Cerruti, Lt. Russell, Lt. Brown and Lt. Hack became the first four @USArmy Officers to be promoted in the Himalayas during Yudh Abhyas Exercise.@USArmy .@USARPAC_CG pic.twitter.com/2ICcBcj7Ju — U.S. Army Pacific (@USARPAC) November 27, 2022 ×

Indian and US armies are currently engaged in joint military execise in the Himalayas. The drills will go on for two-weeks. The Yudh Abhyas military exercise is an annual exercise between India and the US. They are held with the aim of exchanging best practices, tactics, proceduRes and techniques between armies of the two countries. The exercise is also aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two forces.

Yudh Abhyas exercise is also going to focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations. Indian defence ministry has said that Indian and US soldiers will carry out practice of swift and co-ordinated relief efforts to be taken in case of natural calamity.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.