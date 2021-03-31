Former PM Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma test positive for Covid-19

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for Covid-19.

“My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife’s health. Praying for their quick recovery,.”

(With inputs from agencies)