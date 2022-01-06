Former J&K chief ministers to lose elite SSG security cover

In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to reduce the special security group (SSG) protection for the former chief ministers of the Union territory. The leaders include Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The government took this decision in a security review coordination committee meeting that oversees the threat of VIP people in the Union Territory.

"Reduce the posted strength of SSG to the bare minimum, preferably headed by a DySP for maintaining continuity," said the order copy.

It also mentioned that the SSG personnel should be posted to other security wings to make the best use of their knowledge and training. The order stated that all SSG resources (including vehicles, access control, gadgets, etc.) should be transferred to the security wing, with the exception of any resources required by the SSF.

The government has asked for necessary action within one week of the order's passing.

The move comes just over 19 months after the Centre issued the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020, amending the Special Security Group Act of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir government by removing a clause that provided former chief ministers and their families with SSG security on March 31, 2020.