Former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee dies due to COVID-19

Former Attorney General for India and veteran jurist, Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning, aged 91.

He had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his deep condolence at the demise of Sorabjee.

“Deeply pained by the demise of India’s former Attorney General and veteran jurist, Shri Soli Sorabjee. He was an exceptional legal mind and a great scholar of our constitution. His services to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning. Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief" tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani while condoling Sorabjee`s demise.

Sorabjee, born in 1930, enrolled at the bar in 1953. In 1971, Bombay High Court designated him as a senior advocate.

(With inputs from agencies)