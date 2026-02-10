/Former Army chief MM Naravane breaks silence on row over 'unpublished' memoir. Here's what he said

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Feb 10, 2026, 18:22 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 18:22 IST
General M M Naravane (Retd), former Army Chief Staff Photograph: (ANI)

Former Army chief MM Naravane supports Penguin's statement that his memoir is unpublished, warning against unauthorised circulation or copyright violations

In his first response to the controversy surrounding his unpublished memoir, former Army chief MM Naravane supported publisher Penguin Random House India’s position. Penguin clarified that an announcement about a book or pre-orders does not equate to publication. They stressed that the memoir has not been published, and no copies have been distributed. Penguin also warned against circulating any unauthorised copies, as it would violate their copyright. Naravane shared Penguin's statement, confirming the status of the book.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...

