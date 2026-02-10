/Former Army chief MM Naravane breaks silence on row over 'unpublished' memoir. Here's what he said

In his first response to the controversy surrounding his unpublished memoir, former Army chief MM Naravane supported publisher Penguin Random House India’s position. Penguin clarified that an announcement about a book or pre-orders does not equate to publication. They stressed that the memoir has not been published, and no copies have been distributed. Penguin also warned against circulating any unauthorised copies, as it would violate their copyright. Naravane shared Penguin's statement, confirming the status of the book.