/Foreign Ministry debuts on Snapchat to connect better with Gen Z population

In a move to engage with the young audience, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has launched its official Snapchat channel. By doing this it has become one of the first Union ministries to join the platfrom that is dominated by the Gen Z population. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged his cabinet colleagues to connect with youngsters even more through the use of interactive content like reels.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, took to X to invite users to follow the ministry on Snapchat for "exclusive stories, updates, engaging content and more."

"We're now on Snapchat! Add us and stay connected for exclusive stories, updates, engaging content and more. Let's Snap!," wrote Jaiswal.

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The Prime Minister has himself taken several initiatives to connect with the younger generation in recent months. During the recently held Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest - largely joined by the Gen Z and Gen Alfha - demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak PM Modi took to social media a couple of times to interact with them over the issue.