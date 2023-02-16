'Five stars for the kitchen': Famous American sociologist amazed by meal served on Rajdhani Express

Indian Railways usually takes the lead when it comes to long-distance travel in India. It takes a lot of work and ingenuity to provide passengers with a top-notch travel experience, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. Salvatore Babones, a well-known American sociologist, praised the meals aboard the Rajdhani Express this time and even rated it five stars on Twitter, as reported by the Curly Tales.

Salvatore Babones relishes his meal served on Rajdhani Express

Salvatore Babones is an American sociologist and an associate professor at the University of Sydney. He recently took the Rajdhani Express in second class. He was particularly amazed by the food's quality and flavour during the trip. Salvatore Babones praised the Rajdhani Express's meals on Twitter.

This is 2nd Class food on India's national railways? It tastes First Class to me! I'm very impressed, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. You should make Mr. Narendra Kumar your international brand ambassador. Five stars for the kitchen in the Rajdhani Express. -- UPDATE: free ice cream! pic.twitter.com/9TwbnjXG7c — Salvatore Babones (@sbabones) February 13, 2023 ×

He thanked the staff for the lunch and comments in the caption that it looks more like first-class food than compartment grub. His dinner, which included dal, rice, chapatis, curd, and vegetable curry, was captured in images that he shared online. Empty bowls are shown in another image, demonstrating how he enjoyed his Indian lunch. The chef, Narendra Kumar, is shown in the third photo, which is a selfie. Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wasalso mentioned in the tweet by Babones.

He jokingly stated in a tweet that chef Narendra Kumar needed to become the brand's global ambassador. The Rajdhani Express kitchen received a perfect score from the American sociologist. even tweeted about the complimentary ice cream he enjoyed while riding the train. His tweet quickly went viral. Over 874.3k people watched it, and it received 24.3k likes and 2750 retweets.

I have always liked the food on the Rajdhani Express between New Delhi-Mumbai sector. Great train with great service/facilities. Next time I am in India, I definitely wish to travel with #VandeBharat Express between New Delhi to Varanasi. — Yadu Singh (@dryadusingh) February 14, 2023 ×

Many users shared their experiences with the train meals in the comments section of the tweet. Yadu Singh tweeted that the cuisine on the Rajdhani Express' Delhi-Mumbai stretch is usually good. When he returns to India, he said that he would like to take the Vande Bharat.