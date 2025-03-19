Security forces have defused five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the last four days in the Kashmir Valley. Two IEDs were detected by security forces on Wednesday (Mar 19).

The first one was defused in North Kashmir's Bandipora district while the second was detected at Awantipora area of Pulwama District.

Security forces averted a big tragedy by detecting an IED which was later defused by the Bomb disposal squad on the Bandipora-Srinagar road. The IED was hidden inside a pressure cooker on the highway and while the forces were on a routine patrol, they detected an IED near the Sunset Point, prompting immediate action to ensure public safety.

The second IED was detected by forces on the roadside (Kakapora to Sangam) at village Ghat Tokuna Awantipora in Pulwama district.

The pressure cooker IED was detected after an input was received by the forces and a BDD squad was sent to the site. The IED was dismantled by the unit BDDS along with Civil police BDDS. As there was no visible signs of the presence of an active mechanism, dismantled parts were taken by civil police for further investigation. No loss of life or injury took place.



Wednesday's incidents mark the fifth attempt in just four days by terrorists to target security personnel using IEDs in various districts of Kashmir.

On Tuesday afternoon, another IED was detected in the Habdipora area of Shopian district. And on Monday, security forces located an IED in the Reshipora Qaimoh area of Kulgam district during their routine operations. The swift identification and subsequent neutralization of these threats have highlighted the vigilance of security forces in the region.

On Sunday, the Indian Army also detected one IED in the Kupwara area of North Kashmir. Indian army had said that they had averted a terror incident by recovering and destroying an IED in general area Narikut Forest, Kupwara.