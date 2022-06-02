First time since Taliban takeover, Indian team lands in Kabul to oversee humanitarian assistance

In a first since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, an Indian government team is currently in Kabul to oversee humanitarian assistance. They are also expected to meet senior members of the Taliban leadership.

The Indian team is led by the Joint Secretary, Pakistan Afghanistan Iran (PAI) division of the Ministry of External Affairs, JP Singh. Last year, on the sidelines of the Moscow format of talks on Afghanistan in Delhi, JP Singh had meet Taliban leadership.

The development comes even as New Delhi has been sending assistance to the Afghan people despite not recognising the Taliban regime.

India doesn't recognise the Taliban regime but that hasn't stopped it from reaching out to Afghan people with wheat, vaccines—polio and Covid—and winter clothing. In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover in August last year, India had shut its mission in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "During the visit, the team will meet representatives of the international organisations involved in the distribution of the humanitarian assistance.”

India has sent several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MTs of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and winter clothing to Afghanistan. These consignments were handed over to the India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul, and UN specialized agencies including WHO and WFP.

India had also gifted one million doses of India-made COVAXIN to Iran to administer to Afghan refugees in Iran.

Important to note that during their stay, the Indian team is “expected to visit various places where Indian programmes/projects are being implemented", the MEA release said.

India has built the Afghan Parliament and the India-Afghanistan friendship dam in western Herat Province. Along with this, New Delhi has also taken up 116 high impact community development projects in 31 provinces of the country.

