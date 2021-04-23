First dose of covid vaccine given to all navy personnel: Officials

All of the Indian Navy's personnel have got the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Navy officials.

The second dose of vaccine has been given to 70 per cent of personnel with progress being made rapidly. "Almost 100 per cent of Indian Navy personnel have got the first covid doses," Officials speaking to WION said.

The focus has been to vaccinate navy personnel's depends, ex-service, defense civilians, and their families. So far vaccination centers of the navy across the country have vaccinated around 10,000 of the listed groups.

According to data shared by the defense ministry in the Indian Parliament earlier this year, 3,604 covid cases were reported in the navy. The force has reported two deaths due to covid — the lowest among the three services.

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the navy has identified spare capacity which will be extended to civil authorities. Navy medical personnel are already providing services at covid hospitals in New Delhi, Patna, and Muzzafarpur.

Navy ships and assets remain on standby to supply essentials such as medicines and oxygen to islands territories.

Last year, amid the first wave, navy establishments provided quarantine facilities. Not only domestically, but under its Mission Sagar 1,2 and 3, the navy sent medicines, food, and other essential supplies to over 10 countries in the Indian Ocean region, Africa, and ASEAN to deal with the covid crisis.