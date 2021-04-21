Cumulative vaccination in India crosses 130 million mark

The total Covid vaccinations across the country have crossed the 13.22 crore mark on Wednesday with more than 21.21 lakh vaccine doses administered till evening.



According to the Union Health Ministry, the cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,22,40,352 till 8 pm on Wednesday, as per the provisional report.



"These include 92,19,080 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 58,51,361 HCWs who have taken the second dose. 1,16,28,882 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have taken the first dose and 59,32,541 FLWs have been administered the second dose. 4,43,89,584 persons aged between 45 years to 60 years old have administered first dose and second dose administered to 16,28,837 persons between 45 years old to 60 years.



First dose of vaccine was also administered to 4,78,44,204 beneficiaries above 60 years and 57,45,863 people above 60 years the administered second dose.



"Total 21,21,042 vaccine doses were given till 8 p.m. today, the 96th day of nationwide Covid vaccination. Out of which 14,35,858 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 6,85,184 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Health Ministry said.