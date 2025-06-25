/First batch of Indian pilgrims reach Kailash Manasarovar

Kailash Mansarovar: The first batch of Indian Pilgrims has reached the Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet as India and China thaw tensions, and focus on restarting people-to-people ties between them. The journey to Mansarovar and Kailash is considered one of the most arduous pilgrimages in Hinduism, but one that is believed to be spiritually fulfilling. Several pilgrims whom we spoke with expressed joy over reaching the Mount Kailash base, which has profound spiritual importance across Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism.

'I am so happy, I thank Indian Government, UP, Sikkim government, Chinese government, all played a role. Coming near the Kailash felt like a son coming to the lap of father. This is a feeling I can't describe' said Rupinder Singh from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Mount Kailash is revered as the abode of Lord Shiva in Hinduism and is seen as the cosmic axis or "world pillar" (Meru) in Hindu and Buddhist cosmology. Its unique pyramid-like shape and the fact that it remains unclimbed due to its sacred status add to its mystique. Many of the pilgrims undertook the 52-km circumambulation or parikrama around Mount Kailash. It is challenging, but many pilgrims termed it as a transformative journey, one that will help them achieve Moksha or Liberation.

Many Indian Americans were also present. Shilpa from Dallas, told WION, with tears rolling said, 'I have been preparing for the day. I meet my Shiva, Only Shiva For me. Totally divine experience'

Five batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, will travel through Uttarakhand via Lipulekh Pass and another 10 batches with 50 yatris will travel through Sikkim, crossing over at Nathu La Pass. The Ministry of External Affairs is the nodal ministry for organising the visit, and applications are accepted through an online process on the dedicated website kmy.gov.in. The Yatris will be selected from among applicants through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process. Since 2015, the entire process, commencing with online application till selection of Yatris, is a fully computerised process.

The resumption of key pilgrimage comes after a gap of over five years and was agreed as both sides normalise ties. The normalisation comes after Indian PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of the Kazan BRICS summit in October 2024. In October, both countries agreed to resume patrolling and disengage troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, resolving the 4-and-a-half-year-old standoff. Ties between the two Asian giants have been on a free fall since the Galwan incident of 2020.