/FIR lodged against Mamata Banerjee for violating high court's order

A suo motu FIR was filed against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating a Calcutta high court order on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) students' wing rally held on Friday in Kolkata.

According to the order Banerjee was allowed to hold the TMC Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day event programme on August 28 at Cathedral Road in state capital Kolkata but had to keep one flank of the road open. However, the police say the order was not followed as the flank was not kept free.

For violating the order an FIR was registered under Sections 61(2), 223, 125(a), 132 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Hastings Police Station against Banerjee and the organisers of the TMCP meeting.

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“The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court’s order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," said a police officer as quoted by PTI.

It was also alleged that the programme continued beyond the time limit prescribed by the High Court.

What Mamata said during the event

During her addressed Banerjee alleged "BJP is playing divisive politics in Bengal and using the police to spread fear among the people."

She also alleged that the BJP "hijacked" the last assembly elections by using the Election Commission. Mamata Banerjee's TMC lost the Bengal election to BJP that secured complete majority with 207 seats, while TMC managed victory on only 80 seats.