FIR filed in Lucknow against unknown individuals for offering namaaz inside Lulu Mall

An FIR has been filed by the Indian Police against a group of unidentified individuals who are accused of performing namaz at the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall of Lucknow city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. After a Hindu organisation opposed to it and requested permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there, police took this action. They were booked for inciting animosity between various groups and wanting to hurt religious sentiments.

According to the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, the FIR has been filed under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This is a response to a viral video that shows some people performing namaz inside a mall. On July 10, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, opened the shopping centre.

Upon receiving a complaint from the administration of Lulu Mall, Sushant Golf City Police Station issued a FIR. The FIR makes reference to IPC Sections 153A, 295A, 341, and other sections.

The mall does not permit any prayers, according to Sameer Verma, general manager of Lulu Mall.All religions are respected in Lulu Mall, and no form of worship is allowed there. In this regard, we give our team thorough training so they can monitor such situations.



