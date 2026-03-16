/Filming Instagram reel at 120 kmph ends in tragedy: 2 youths killed in Gujarat car crash

A tragic road accident in Gujarat’sRajkotdistrict has claimed the lives of two young people after a high-speed car crash that reportedly occurred while they were filming a social media reel.

The incident took place late at night nearJetpurwhen three boys were travelling in a sedan and allegedly recording a video for social media while driving at a very high speed. According to police officials, a 20-year old identified as Avadh Tiwari who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and the car rammed into the wall of a farmhouse along the roadside.

The impact of the crash was severe, leaving the vehicle badly damaged. Tiwari, died on the spot due to serious injuries. A teenage passenger, 16-year-old Devraj Gosai, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A third passenger, identified as 22-year-old Akshay Vaghela, survived the crash but remains critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that the group was filming a video reel forInstagramwhile driving the car at high speed. Police sources said videos circulating on social media appear to show the youths recording themselves moments before the accident. Authorities are now examining the footage as part of the investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the crash.

Officials said the car was reportedly being driven at a speed of over 120 km per hour when the driver lost control. The vehicle crashed directly into a boundary wall, causing massive damage and leaving the occupants trapped inside. Locals who heard the loud crash rushed to the spot and alerted emergency services.

Police also revealed that the vehicle involved in the accident had an “applied for registration” marking, indicating that it had not yet received a permanent registration number. Authorities are now verifying the ownership details of the car.