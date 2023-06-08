Filed false sexual harassment case against India's wrestling body chief: Father of minor wrestler

In a surprising confession on Thursday, the father of the minor wrestler revealed that a false police complaint of sexual harassment against India's wrestling body chief was purposely made.

He said that their motive was to seek revenge against him for what they believed was an unfair treatment of their daughter.

When asked why he is changing his statement now, the father told PTI news agency, “It’s better that truth comes out now instead of court."

“Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter’s defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake,” he added.

This came a day after the Indian Union Sports Minister of India Anurag Thakur promised the protesting wrestlers that the investigation into the sexual harassment case against the WFI chief will be looked into by June 15.

With this latest development, the case is believed to be significantly weakened.

It is pertinent to note that WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been under fire as many renowned Indian wrestlers have been holding continuous protests for the past six months. They have accused India's wrestling body chief of sexual harassment and urged the government to take steps to address the issue.

The complaint by the young wrestler also prompted an investigation under the POCSO Act. Animosity rooted in Under 17 Asian Championship trials The father further explained the reason for their animosity towards Singh. He detailed the events that led to it.

According to him, the animosity originated from the 2022 Under 17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow, where the young wrestler lost the final match and missed out on being selected for the Indian team.

They held Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accountable for the referee's decision, and the father stated that he was consumed by anger when he saw that his child's year-long hard work was wasted due to the referee's decision in the final.

“I was filled with rage my child’s one-year hard work had gone down the drain because of that referee’s decision in the final and I decided to take revenge,” he said.

It's important to note that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual harassment, including those made by the minor wrestler.

"I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June," Anurag Thakur had said when he met the wrestlers.

The sports minister also pledged that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will be conducted before the end of June in order to avoid a potential ban on the body. The situation in the country over wrestlers' protests remains tense. Earlier, the United World Wrestling (UWW) on May 30 threatened to suspend India's wrestling body.