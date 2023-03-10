Father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal dies after falling from 20th floor of high-rise

Ramesh Agarwal, the father of OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, has passed away after falling from 20th floor of a high-rise in Gurugram near Indian capital New Delhi. The high-rise is located on the Golf Course Road. It is not yet clear whether this was an accident or a suicide. He lived with his wife. Ritesh Agarwal does not live in the same building.

The tragedy has occurred just days after the family organised the young entrepreneur's wedding reception. The ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Softbank Chairman Masayoshi Son and other bigwigs.

Ritesh Agarwal has released a statement after his father's death.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief."

Media reports suggest that the tragedy occurred around 1 pm on Friday. Police have said that Ramesh Agarwal fell from the flat's balcony. At that time, his wife, his son and daughter-in-law were in the apartment. No suicide note has reportedly been found nor the family complained about the death.

