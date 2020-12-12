Factually incorrect: India dismisses Chinese embassy spokesperson's comments on joint release of stamp

India has dismissed the comments made by Chinese Embassy spokesperson on the joint release of a commemorative stamp marking the 70th anniversary of bilateral ties between both the countries, calling it "factually incorrect".

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava pointed out, in response to a WION question that, "there had been no discussion on any launch date with any Chinese authorities for this activity."

Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong had claimed that the Indian side "had not given feedback" on the "launch time agreed by both sides" and "China state post-Bureau made the notice according to customary practices"

2020 marks the 70th year of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and China and 35 events in India and 35 events in China were agreed upon during last year's Chennai connect summit. One of the event was a joint release of commemorative stamps for the anniversary year.

In fact, as the MEA spokesperson pointed out, "launch of the 70th-anniversary celebrations itself has not taken place yet" and therefore, the "issue of going ahead with joint activities under its ambit does not arise."

2020 saw an aggressive China, which not only undertook a massive build-up at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh but action by the People's liberation army in June month led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.