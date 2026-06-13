/Fact Check: Indian crew members aboard Liaki Freedom vessel attacked by missiles? MEA says...

Amid tensed situation in the international waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, it was reported on Saturday (June 13) that another ship, Liaki Freedom, with Indian crew members aboard was reportedly attacked. However, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that the report is ‘false’ and all Indian crew members aboard were “safe.” Indian crew members have been caught in the crossfire between the US and Iran since the war began and both sides blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

What was the claim?

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According to reports that floated on June 13, missiles hit a ship named Liaki Freedom that was operated by Indian crew. The incident reportedly took place in Gulf of Oman. Soon after the incident, the sailors got in touch with Director General of Shipping in India. While some reported that the nature of the incident was not known others said that at least three were allegedly killed in the reported strike.

What the MEA said?

In a statement, the MEA said, “We have spoken with the Master of the vessel Liaki Freedom, who has confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the reported information of the vessel with Indian crew hit by military strike is false.” Soon after the statement, the MEA on its Fact Check X handle cautioned against fake news and said “Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media.”

Has Indian crew been attacked earlier?