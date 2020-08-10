Facebook, Delhi police and Mumbai police save a 'suicidal man'

A 27-year-old man was saved through joint efforts of Facebook, Delhi police and Mumbai police on Saturday night with the help of technology.

An Ireland-based Facebook employee spotted various pictures and videos on this man's profile that hinted towards a possibility of suicidal thoughts.

The Facebook staffer reacted quickly and wittingly to these red flags and contacted Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Anyesh Roy as the victim, whose name has not been revealed, had his contact number registered to a Delhi network.

The Delhi Police traced the number under the command of Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh and reached to the listed address, only to find out the resident of the property, the unnamed man's wife, to be safe on Saturday night.

However, the woman informed the police that the Facebook account was handled by her husband who had left for Mumbai few days ago, after a fight, to work as a Chef in a small hotel.

Roy contacted his Mumbai counterpart DCP (Cyber) Rashmi Karandikar, who started a search mission for the man, with nothing but just his phone number.

Karandikar was able to locate and save the man around 1:30 am, after asking his mother to video call him, which didn't connect. His location was traced after he called back his mother through another phone number.

"The man then contacted his mother through another number and that's how we traced his location. For an hour, one of my officers kept him engaged on phone call and tried to convince him to not take any an extreme step," the senior Mumbai police officer said.

The man claimed he was under huge financial burden and was unable to provide for his family, especially his newly-born child.

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, 98204 66726, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata), Parivarthan (Bangalore) +91 76766 02602



WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations